Shards of IS Part 1: Forgotten children of Islamic State locked away in Syria







Long gone is Islamic State’s grip on parts of Iraq and Syria. Yet many of its former members remain in Syria, incarcerated in prisons and camps in conditions that Amnesty International says are inhumane and sometimes deadly. Also locked away are tens of thousands of children who have never known a day of freedom. In Part one of a three-part series, VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Yan Boechat and Diego Baravelli in Hasakah, Syria.







