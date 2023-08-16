Sexyy Red Shows off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey





Sexyy Red is natural hair goals after sharing a natural hair journey update on social media about her natural hair journey. After cutting her hair off “about a year ago,” the Pound Town rapper’s natural hair is now long, healthy, and flourishing. But the rising artist, whose real name is Janae Wherry, didn’t get to her long-length check overnight.

According to the 25-year-old’s social media post, Sexyy Red did the big chop after her hair became matted under wigs. But now, the St. Louis native says her hair “grew back way healthier and curlier.”

The recent carousel post showed a series of progress pictures and various hairstyles that the artist, who rose to fame after collaborating with Nicki Minaj, had along her hair journey. The pictures included a collage of mirror selfies displaying the stages her natural hair went through along the way.

Fans jumped into Sexyy Red’s comment section, co-signing her natural look and applauding the transformation. Their reaction is no surprise; her road to healthy hair is familiar to many.

Cardi B’s Natural Hair Journey

Cardi B recently went viral for sharing a natural hair journey update with fans. In case you haven’t been following the WAP superstar’s natural hair journey, Cardi began showing her natural hair years ago. And it has grown tremendously since then. Despite critics dreducing Cardi’s natural hair journey to her Latina genetics, she denounced her healthy inches has to do with her Dominican roots (on her father’s side).

“Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes,” she tweeted with a set of images showing where her hair began and where it is now.

This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it… pic.twitter.com/kHAoS24j2z — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2023

Sza Shows Off Her Natural Hair

Sza also shared her natural hair journey on social media. In an early interview, Sza revealed she limits the amount of heat she places on her natural hair. “I straighten my hair once like every 6 months to trim it / check growth,” she revealed to Vogue. “4c just needs LOW manipulation and lots of moisture… A WHOLE LOT.”

Sza’s hair stylist @hergrowinghands boasted about Sza’s natural hair growth by her hands. She attributed the results of Sza’s thriving mane to her natural hair products, Juices And Botanics.

Sza has been speaking out about her natural hair for years, encouraging women to embrace their natural hair despite the false belief that Black women’s hait doesn’t grow.

“Yes, the in-between stage is awkward, and your hair will break. It’s hard, but after you get past that—my hair has never grown this fast,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. “There’s this weird misconception about Black women that our hair doesn’t grow—but it’s not true. Yes, genes are important—but your hair will grow if you seriously take care of it.”

Cardi joins a list of celebrity women like Sexyy, Sza, Tia Mowry, and more who have shared their natural hair journey. We’ve compiled a list of other #naturalhairgoal baddies below. Each of these women embraces their natural hair, inspires us with their length checks, and provides valuable tips as we continue to grow our crowns.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

1. Cardi B

This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it… pic.twitter.com/kHAoS24j2z — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2023

Source: Twitter/X

Cardi B’s recent hair length check caused some controversy and social commentary. But most actions the “Jealousy” rapper does causes a stir. Taken to Twitter/X, Cardi B wowed her fans with a mirror selfie showing her waist-length hair. Cardi B credited her “homemade hair oil” for her newfound length. The recent post is not the first time the rapper has shown her natural tresses. While Queen of a “laid lace front,” Cardi takes pride in her coif underneath. And we don’t blame her. We’re looking for Cardi’s homemade oil recipe.

2. Sza

Source: Instagram

Sza’s mane is about as famous as the singer herself. Since the “Good Days” artist came on the scene, she has been natural hair girl goals for all the girlies. When SZA posts a length check, we pay attention. In 2021, Sza’s stylist, known by @hergrowinghands on social media, attributed the results of Sza’s thriving mane to her natural hair products, Juices And Botanics.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair lives rent-free in my head, and her tresses are permanently on my natural hair goals list. Whether she wears it big, bold, and free, in braids, or slicked back in an updo or ponytail, the PATTERN owner consistently shows her fabulous mane and the benefits of good hair care. Tracee is also honest about the challenges with her kinky coils and often jokes about the struggle of taming her thick hair. Tracee turned her everyday hair experiences into a hair and beauty care line we can all benefit from. Her line offers creams, shampoos, and tools, like hair dryers.

4. Gabrielly Union

Source: Instagram

Gabrielle Union gets real with us in ways we instantly relate to. One of those real moments was when the “Perfect Find” actress did the big chop in 2021. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me,” Dwayne Wade’s better half shared on Instagram after cutting off her hair.

We identify with Gabrielle’s raw and authentic hair journey, as her tresses have often been goals. Whether wearing her textured coif long and pressed as she did in “Bring It On” or sleek in a ponytail in “Two Can Play That Game,” Gabrielle has rocked her hair and ways that we love. Gabby’s journey has led her to launching new products for textured hair, Flawless Curls By GU.

5. Tia Mowry

Source: Instagram

Tia Mowry is in a period of transformation, manifestation, and change. Her natural hair plays a significant role in this journey. The twin star shared a big chop with fans this past summer. “This haircut represents so much more than just a change in appearance; it’s a symbol of self-discovery and embracing the beauty of vulnerability,” Tia wrote on Instagram about the new style. While Tia’s hair has frequently varied in length throughout her career, this hairstyle decision was different. Tia is not only natural hair goals but strong Black woman goals, too. We continue to be inspired by women like the “Sister, Sister” actress who own who they are, make no excuses for their decisions, and look fabulous while doing it.

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Instagram

Is there anything our best friend and “hot girl coach” can’t do? Every time we see Megan Thee Stallion’s natural tresses, we don’t think so. Though also known for co-splay wig looks, extensions, and clip-ins, Meg loves her natural mane. And her fans do too. In 2021, Meg shared pictures of her luscious curly hair on social media and was the first global ambassador for Mielle Organics, an all-natural, Black-woman-founded brand now sold as part of P&G Beauty. Meg also nearly broke the internet while rocking sexy kinky curls on vacation this March. Unapologetic in whichever style she chooses, the “WAP” star is a staple on our natural hair girl list.

The post Sexyy Red Shows off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey appeared first on Black America Web.





Source link