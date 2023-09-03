



This is a full-time leadership position defining technology strategy and priority by providing expert advice and consulting to assure coherence between evolving NIH FHIR projects and core FHIR specifications being developed in the broader biomedical informatics community (industry and academia). The Senior Research Scientist will be appointed to a position in the Senior Biomedical Research and Biomedical Product Assessment Service (SBRBPAS). Candidates for this position must have outstanding expertise in health data standards, especially FHIR and its implementation in health software applications.







Source link