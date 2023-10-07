Senior Acquisitions Librarian





The National Library of Medicine (NLM) is one of 27 Institutes and Centers at the National Institutes of Health. NLM is a global leader in biomedical informatics and computational health data science and the world’s largest biomedical library. NLM’s legislative mandate is to support the essential work of acquiring, organizing, preserving, and disseminating biomedical information. NLM provides public access to this information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The following position will be posted to USAJobs.gov from October 10, 2023 until October 20, 2023.







Source link