Secure the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for its lowest-ever price this Prime Day

TL;DR: The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) is on sale for $124.99 this Prime Day. This deal is live until July 12.

The latest standout deal is on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB). Until July 12, you can secure this premium Kindle for $124.99. That’s a saving of 34% on list price. This model has never been available for this low price, so act fast to avoid missing out.

With the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, you get everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32GB of storage. A single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger now lasts for up to 10 weeks, so you’re good to leave your chargers at home.

