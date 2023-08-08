Search Tips Posters for Your Classroom or Library

This is the time of year when many of us start to think about classroom design and what’s going on the walls of our rooms to start the new school year. I’m not the person to talk to about making things pretty. But I can help you with some practical things to put on the walls.

How to Be a Google Search Star

Years ago when it was still an unknown company Cliff Obrecht at Canva asked me if his team could design an infographic based on one of my blog posts about search strategies. What they developed was a great poster of ten search tips anyone can use. I’ve embedded a copy of that poster below.

Better Searches. Better Results.

Better Searches. Better Results. is a poster that Google offers. It provides a handful of tips about using search modifiers to generate different sets of results. It should be noted that most of those modifiers work in other search engines as well. You can get a copy of that poster here.

My ten-part course on Search Strategies Students Need to Know is available on-demand. Click here to get started today!

Self-paced Courses You Can Start Today

I have three other self-paced courses that you can start today.