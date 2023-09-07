close
VIDEO NEWS

Scientists Say They’ve Now Grown a Whole Human Embryo Model From Scratch

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 5 views
Scientists Say They’ve Now Grown a Whole Human Embryo Model From Scratch

A team of scientists in Israel say they’ve accomplished an incredible feat of biology: The creation of a completely human-like embryo model without the need for a sperm or egg. The synthetic embryos were grown using stem cells instead and appeared to have the same structures and components of a typical human embryo up…

Read more…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response