Schurter highlights importance of EMC certification

Schurter is closely involved in the development of input systems for machines and devices used all over the world, often under demanding or complex conditions, with the company acting as a knowledge partner.

Operating those devices must be done safely and reliably at all times as a malfunction can have far-reaching consequences.

In today’s high-tech equipment, electromagnetic radiation is one of the main risk factors for reliable operation. Therefore, Electromagnetic Compatibility, or EMC for short, is one of the main areas of focus at Schurter when developing and integrating input systems. The required EMC certification guarantees safe and reliable operation over the lifetime of the application.