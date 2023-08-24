Scammers are offering fake Waymo jobs on Adobe’s Behance creative social network

Several users have been contacted by scammers using the identify of real Waymo employees. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Several users of Adobe’s art-themed social media platform Behance have encountered an elaborate scam in recent weeks involving fraudulent job offerings from people claiming to be recruiters at autonomous driving tech company Waymo.

Detailed information about how the job scam is being operated was published by u/Impressive-Fox-6719 on the Behance subreddit, warning other Behance users to be wary of fake Waymo recruiters offering high-paying design roles. According to the post, the scam is a common fraud scheme that involves sending users a fake job confirmation following an “interview” on Skype, and a cheque to begin purchasing office equipment. After confirming the deposit to the scammers, the money is then instead sent to another person…

