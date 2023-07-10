Save over £50 on the Kindle Scribe for Prime Day

TL;DR: The Kindle Scribe is on sale for £259.99 this Prime Day. This deal is live until midnight on July 12.

Another Prime Day, another batch of deals on Kindle e-readers. You can find deals on the Kindle, Kindle Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Paperwhite Kids this year, which is great news for bookworms everywhere.

There’s also something for those who like to read, write, journal, and sketch, because the Kindle Scribe is also on sale this Prime Day. The Kindle Scribe is on sale for £259.99, saving you 21% on list price. This deal is live until midnight on July 12.

The Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, and includes a Basic Pen for all your writing and sketching needs. The large display gives you plenty of room to take notes and journal, and makes it easy to adjust font size and margin width for improved reading comfort. The Kindle Scribe’s surface is crafted for the best possible reading and writing experience, so you can lose yourself in whatever you’re working on.

Save 21% on the Kindle Scribe this Prime Day.