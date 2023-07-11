TL;DR: The Apple iPad is still the biggest name in the game. Save £70 on the Apple iPad this Prime Day.

We can’t help but celebrate on Prime Day. The deals on devices are simply too good to ignore. The Apple iPad, for instance, is one of those devices that everyone wants. But maybe you’ve been waiting to find it for the right price? Well, the moment is here. Yes, it’s Prime Day once again.

And what’s not to like about the Apple iPad? This 2021 edition has plenty of processing power and storage, plus a stunning display for video calls, streaming, and graphic design work. That’s the brilliance of the iPad — it offers something for everyone.

The Apple iPad is available for £299 this Prime Day, which means you’ll save £70 — that’s 19% off the regular price.

As with other Prime Deal deals, this one finishes at midnight on July 12. Don’t leave it until the last minute and miss out entirely. Take advantage of Prime Day, and all the top tech, while it’s here.