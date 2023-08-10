Save $50 on a Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 preorder while you still can

Flip and fold a $50 bill back into your wallet. | Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Launch day for Samsung’s new generation of foldable phones is tomorrow, and Samsung really isn’t wasting any time getting the deals out early. Not only can you still get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 (a $120 value) but also Samsung is throwing in a raw $50 discount at checkout if you order directly from its site. That drops the starting price of the ultra-flagship Z Fold 5 to $1,749.99 and the quaint Z Flip 5 to $949.99.

The reviews of both phones are in, and while some of this year’s updates are a little iterative, both foldables look promising. The more affordable Z Flip 5 has a larger exterior cover display for easy access to some handy app widgets, and the Z Fold 5, well, it looks a…

