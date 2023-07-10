Save 31% on the Fire 7 tablet this Prime Day.

TL;DR: The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for £44.99 this Prime Day. This deal is live until midnight on July 12.

Prime Day is arguably the best time of year to hunt for tablet deals, because Amazon puts just about every tablet in its own range on sale. That means you can secure a big saving on your favourite Fire tablet. Happy days!

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for £44.99 this Prime Day, saving you 31% on list price. This deal is live until midnight on July 12, so whilst you can’t hang around for too long, you do have time to properly consider your options.

So is the Fire 7 tablet right for you? It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and 16GB or 32GB of storage. You get up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, streaming, listening to music, and more. And you can even unwind with your favourite content from services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Facebook, Disney+, Instagram, and TikTok through the Amazon Appstore. There isn’t much this tablet can’t do.

