Save £30 on the Kindle Kids this Prime Day

TL;DR: The Kindle Kids is made for kids who love books. Save 29% on the Kindle Kids this Prime Day. This deal is live until midnight on July 12.
You have to love Prime Day — an opportunity to stock up on devices and other products that you’ve always wanted, but never had the spare cash to buy. But with Amazon’s now-annual bargains, it’s much easier to treat yourself (or your friends and family).

The Kindle Kids is a great example. It combines two things that kids love: reading and smart devices. It comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means access to more than 1,000 books for various reading levels and ages. It’s kid friendly in other ways too: waterproof and protected by a cover. Not to mention that it includes access to Audible for audiobooks.

As part of Prime Day, the Kindle Kids is currently priced at just £74.99 — that’s a saving of £30 on list price.

If you want to get your little ones reading with the Kindle Kids, snap it up quickly. The deal ends at midnight on July 12.

