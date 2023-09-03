Samsung’s latest Pro memory cards can take your creativity to the next level

Samsung has lifted the wraps off its new flagship memory cards under the ‘Pro Ultimate’ name as it looks to cater to an industry of growing file sizes and vastly improved image and video quality.

The new high-performance cards will be available in microSD and full SD form factors as the South Korean tech giant seeks to get its products into the hands of a broad spectrum of creators, from those using traditional DSLR setups to modern drones and action cameras.

Improved power efficiency thanks to a new 28-nanometer design also promises to allow those devices to last longer between charges, even despite improved performance.

Samsung Pro Ultimate SD cards

Samsung has confirmed that a trio of capacities will be available in microSDXC and SDXC forms, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The larger SD card will also be available in a smaller 64GB capacity.

Regardless of capacity, the firm’s new memory cards promise “best-in-class” read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s, which represent the best speeds possible from the UHS-I interface. They also support 4K UHD and FHD video and V30.

Speaking of the high-resolution content that professional creators need to work with, Hangu Sohn, who heads up Samsung’s Memory Brand Product Biz Team, said: “the new Samsung Pro Ultimate significantly reinforces such needs through enhanced controller technologies and multi-proof protection features.”

Such protections include water protection for up to 72 hours in two meters of water, a five-meter drop-proof design, protection against up to 10,000 swipes, X-ray and magnet safeguards, shock protection of up to 1,500kg, and operating temperatures of -25°C to 85°C which should cover just about most places imaginable on earth.

Pricing has also been confirmed for the range, with microSD cards available this month starting at £19.49 MSRP and regular SD cards starting at £15.99 from October. Both will also be available with a USB card reader specifically designed to handle the improved performance, costing £24.99 (microSD) and £21.79 (SD).

Samsung could not confirm other regions’ prices which are set individually to TechRadar Pro.