Samsung’s 57-inch ‘Dual UHD’ gaming monitor gets a price and release date

It’s a lot of screen, whichever way you cut it. | Image: Samsung

Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9, its massive gaming monitor that’s like having two 32-inch 4K displays sat next to each other, will be available in the US in October for $2,499.99, the company has announced. If you’re in the UK the monitor is available to preorder from today for £2,199.99.

If the Odyssey Neo G9 sounds familiar, then that might be for a couple of reasons. Samsung first teased the monitor last November before officially announcing it at CES in January 2023, albeit without a price or firm release date. But the Odyssey Neo G9 name might also sound familiar because Samsung released a 49-inch model under the same name in 2021 that only offered the combined resolution of two 1440p displays.

Image: Samsung

