Samsung will reportedly bring its game streaming service out of beta this week

Samsung is reportedly set to formally launch cloud gaming inside the Samsung Game Launcher on Galaxy phones at its developer conference this week on October 5th, according to the Korea Economic Daily.

The new cloud service, which has been in slowly expanding beta for a few months now, is targeted at mobile games, unlike most other cloud gaming plays, which generally offer PC and console games. It seems like Samsung’s approach is more or less designed to recover the game-install-ad revenue lost as various ad targeting restrictions have gone into place over the past few years.

That’s not just cynicism — take it from Samsung’s Jong Hyuk Woo, who told VentureBeat in August that “90% of the people who have expressed interest in a game…

