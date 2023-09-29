Samsung Galaxy S24 leak shows a familiar design ahead of early 2024 launch

Early renders show a very similar looking phone to last year’s Galaxy S23. | Image: SmartPrix / OnLeaks

If you were hoping for a revolutionary design for next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 you might be disappointed. Unofficial renders of the upcoming phone published by SmartPrix in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks show a very similar looking phone to this year’s Galaxy S23 including a squared off design, and no defined camera bump around its three raised camera lenses.

Based on this leak, any visible changes will minimal. SmartPrix reports that the Galaxy S24 is ever so slightly taller and thinner than the S23 that came before it, and the overall screen size is reportedly slightly bigger corner-to-corner at 6.17-inches rather than 6.1-inches. There are still three camera lenses visible on the rear of the phone, which SamMobile notes are…

