SA pharmacies to implement Modeus’ electronic medication register

Pharmacies across South Australia will soon adopt a smart controlled medication register system by healthcare software provider Modeus.

Modeus announced that it won the tender from SA Health for supplying an Electronic Controlled Drug Register across SA public hospital pharmacies.

Going live across SA pharmacies soon, the HS8 Controlled Medication Register helps reduce the time spent on controlled drug record keeping. This smart platform also has features that prevent medication errors, as well as closed-loop governance and security that ensure all controlled medications are tracked and accounted for.

WHY IT MATTERS

SA Health, which is leading the way in best-practice medication management solutions, chose Modeus’ electronic medication register to future-proof the controlled drug workflow management. In a statement, SA Pharmacy Digital Health Portfolio Lead Michael Bakker said this will result in improved efficiencies and medication safety and compliance throughout its network.

THE LARGER TREND

This is Modeus’ second state hospital win in Australia, after securing the tender to deliver HS8 to hospitals and health facilities across Western Australia last year. Its electronic medication register is now live in over 60 Australian hospitals, including 36 sites of private healthcare provider Ramsay Health Care.

Outside Australia, the HS8 has been implemented in NHS Dumfries in Scotland while more NHS hospitals are expected to roll out the system later this year.