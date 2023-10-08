Roundup: VR stroke care training rolled out for NSW ED nurses and more briefs

NSW ED nurses get VR stroke care training

A virtual reality training programme for administering stroke care has been rolled out across New South Wales.

Developed by the Agency for Clinical Innovation and the University of Newcastle Centre for Advanced Training Systems, the TACTICS VR programme provides an immersive experience for emergency nurses to practice handling real-time stroke scenarios.

Based on a media release, 27 regional, rural and metropolitan hospitals across the state each received VR headsets for training. TACTICS VR is said to complement the NSW Telestroke Service.

Silverchain deploys Datos Health RPM

Silverchain has tied up with New York-based Datos Health to enhance its delivery of virtual care in the home.

According to a media release, the home care provider will be the first to deploy Datos Health’s patient care app and remote patient monitoring platform in Australia. It will be initially utilised in Silverchain’s mental health mode of care for older persons with depression.

Aside from allowing clinicians to remotely monitor and manage patients’ conditions, the Datos Health platform also enables them to provide their patients with self-care tools, personalised care plans, and educational resources.

Icon adopts Varian’s latest cancer imaging solution

Cancer care provider Icon Group has recently adopted Varian’s latest cancer imaging solution that can capture high-quality images of a tumour in near real-time.

The Icon Cancer Centre Holmesglen is now running the HyperSight imaging solution on its Halcyon linear accelerator. The solution, which uses cone-beam computed tomography to deliver high-quality images, can capture tumour images in six seconds.

“In its early stages, we’re already seeing great benefits for our clinical teams and patients and are looking forward to rolling out HyperSight across [our] Australian cancer centres and beyond,” Claire Smith, Icon Group’s director of Radiation Therapy, said about HyperSight, which was granted approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in February for its use on the Varian Ethos and Halcyon image-guided radiotherapy systems.