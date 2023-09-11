Roundup: Princess Alexandra Hospital joins medication harm research and more briefs

Princess Alexandra Hospital offers data for medication harm research

A research project from the University of Queensland School of Pharmacy has started collaborating with the Princess Alexandra Hospital to use digital technologies in reducing rehospitalisation cases due to medication harm.

Researcher Dr Nazanin Ghahreman-Falconer noted that in Queensland alone, up to a quarter of adult patients are being re-admitted to hospital within 28 days, further placing a burden on an already overwhelmed health system.

Her research seeks to use predictive modelling in preventing rehospitalisation after a heart attack. Digital tools will be developed to identify cardiac patients at the most risk of being readmitted to the hospital due to medication harm.

Based on a media release, the first phase of the project involves a consultation with stakeholders and the development of a medication management and support toolkit for discharged patients. Following this, the second phase involves using AI and PAH’s data to identify patients at risk of medication harm.

Integrated surgery management system goes live in Genea

Fertility treatment provider Genea has implemented a fully integrated quoting, billing, and claiming solution for managing day surgeries.

It rolled out Clintel System’s CareRight platform, which also comes with clinical coding and statutory reporting capabilities, as well as a number of specialist integrations.

Online gout care guide launched in NZ

Health professionals in New Zealand can now access a new online resource for gout care.

Funded by Te Whatu Ora, the online site, goutguide.nz, is a joint project between Health Literacy New Zealand, Health Navigator Charitable Trust, and a collaborative of five ProCare practices.

The portal provides knowledge and tools that primary care teams need to improve outcomes for whānau Māori and Pacific peoples, who are disproportionately affected by gout. It features gout education, a guide on medicines and prescribing, point-of-care testing, and care pathways, among others.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira moves health services to Noted

Iwi authority Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira is moving most of its health and wellbeing services to the client management system Noted.

This transition, according to a media statement, will enable them to deliver services based on their Mauri Ora model of care, “where people can ‘enter through any service door’ and get what they need.”

“Mauri Ora is our holistic approach to enabling wellbeing. It doesn’t just make it easier for whānau to access and navigate our services, but also reduces the burden on our team from disconnected services and systems that are cumbersome and outdated,” CEO Helmut Modlik explained.