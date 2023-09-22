Roundup: Pacific Health Info Hub project launched and more briefs

Australia initiates project to improve Pacific HIS

The Australian government is leading a new project in the Pacific to improve health data collection and analysis.

To be delivered by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the Pacific Health Information Support Hub will support Pacific island nations’ goals to build resilient and equitable health systems.

“This initiative will save lives by strengthening health information systems and improve the ability to collect, validate, analyse, and disseminate health data to inform health policy,” said Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.

“It aims to develop better health policy, through supporting countries to obtain and use robust and reliable health data, for the benefit of people across the Pacific,” added Emma McBride, assistant minister for Rural and Regional Health and Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

Noted integrates with Medicly HIE

New Zealand-based client management system Noted has integrated with medical information exchange solution Medicly.

The integration essentially breaks down the data siloes within and between large primary care and community-based clinical and social services.

It enables Noted to provide its users access to information held in medical practice management systems, as well as aggregate data from medical centres with data captured on its own data discovery solution.

BreastScreen SA launches online booking

BreastScreen SA has recently introduced an online booking option on its website.

According to a media release, the feature is now available at 11 clinics, including eight fixed screening clinics and three mobile screening units.

“In as little as five minutes, women can now book an appointment online from their preferred device, whether it be their computer or even their mobile phone while on the go,” the statement read.

The service provides free breast cancer screens to women over the age of 40. Each year, it caters to more than 90,000 South Australian women.

NZ MBIE to develop AI-based CDS for tracking astronaut’s health

New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has disclosed its partnership with US-based space company Axiom Space to introduce a new way of monitoring astronaut’s health.

The project will develop an AI-assisted clinical decision support tool to monitor astronaut’s health and performance.

The tool, which is powered by local CDS provider Ambient Cognition, will be used to automatically screen for “conditions outside accepted standards” of astronaut applicants and astronauts up for recertification.

Aside from its potential to be used for clinical monitoring in space, the technology can also assist with providing last-mile care, MBIE Policy Director Robyn Henderson noted.