Roundup: Kaohsiung Medical University building $300M smart hospital and more briefs

Kaohsiung Medical University to build $300M smart hospital in Taiwan

Kaohsiung Medical University has announced its NT$10 billion ($320 million) investment to build a smart hospital in the Taoyuan Aerotropolis.

The hospital, which will initially have a bed capacity of 515, will “introduce the latest medical technologies, develop telemedicine capabilities, and utilise AI and big data research outcomes to… enhance the quality of healthcare.”

Based on a press release, the upcoming hospital will focus on cancer treatment, critical care, and integrated care for chronic diseases. It will also provide preventive medicine, community healthcare, clinical medicine, and home healthcare, as well as offer comprehensive outpatient, emergency, and inpatient services. Additionally, it will have 39 medical sub-specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, and paediatrics, among others.

KMU has signed a BOT contract with the National Tsing Hua University, to which the operation and ownership of the hospital will be transferred after 50 years.

The first phase of the hospital’s construction will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2028. In the future, its bed capacity will be raised by close to a thousand. The smart hospital is being constructed as part of the 7.2-hectare NTHU Taoyuan Medical and Educational R&D Park project.

AIIMS Delhi rolls out state-developed Sandes internal comms app

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi has implemented a government-developed messaging platform to streamline communication among hospital staff.

Called Sandes, the app will be used primarily for internal communications at AIIMS Delhi, including the secure and fast exchange of patient records, a news report noted.

Through Sandes, the hospital seeks to achieve better connectivity, quicker information sharing, and seamless collaboration among departments and staff.

The app was developed by the National Informatics Centre for government offices.

Metropolis Healthcare launches WhatsApp chatbot for doctors

Metropolis Healthcare, a chain of pathology labs and diagnostic centres in India, has developed a WhatsApp chatbot for doctors.

Aiming to enhance doctor-provider communication, Metropolis introduced the said chatbot to allow doctors to conveniently access medical information, such as test availability, methodology, sample transport guidelines, turnaround time, sensitivity, specificity and cost. They can also upload patient prescriptions and receive prompt guidance from Metropolis for testing processes. The chatbot also includes CME modules to help doctors keep abreast of industry updates.

Metropolis targets to reach over 100,000 doctors in the first year of the rollout of the chatbot, according to a news report.