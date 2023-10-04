Reminder: FEMA is ringing your phone with an emergency alert test today

A sample of what the message may look like. | Image: FEMA

FEMA and the FCC are conducting a dual test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday at about 2:20PM ET. The test will transmit to cell phones in either English or Spanish, depending on the language you have set, as well as radios and TVs. We regret to inform you that, unlike the national alert that went out in 2021, you can’t opt out of this one — it will come to every active cellphone that’s capable of receiving it if it’s switched on and connected to a cell tower. You may recall getting the Presidential Alert test in 2018 despite having turned off such alerts on your phone.

FEMA says that the test will “ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about…

