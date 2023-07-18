Reddit’s only free iOS app icons are ugly now

If you’re not a fan of the new pixelated Reddit icon on your iPhone, I have some bad news: unless you want to switch to an icon themed around the Dogecoin dog or WallStreetBets, you’ll have to subscribe to Reddit Premium to be able to use an icon that just features the regular Reddit logo, as spotted by 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo.

Below are the current options. (I put them together side by side so that you won’t have to scroll through a giant vertical image.) The free ones are “OrangeRed” (the pixelated one), “Doge,” and “Wall Street,” while the icons with regular Reddit logos are at the bottom of the list.

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Reddit acquired Alien Blue, a third-party app, in 2014.

