Reddit is making it easier to search for your favorite memes

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit is announcing some updates to search, including a dedicated media tab for search results in the company’s native mobile apps. The improvements should make Reddit search a bit more useful, though, from what I’ve seen, they don’t dramatically overhaul the ways you can already search on the platform.

The new media tab is already available for me in Reddit’s iOS app. When I enter a search query, I see the media tab on the far right of the other search tabs that show up, and as you might expect, the new tab shows a grid of photos and videos related to the search query. There’s also a new media tab in the mobile apps when you search for things while browsing a specific community, which could be a useful tool to find your favorite memes…

Continue reading…