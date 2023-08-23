Reddit comments might not load for you right now

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit is acting up again. On Wednesday, some of us at The Verge ran into some issues browsing the site, including threads with blank comments and some pages with a “504 Gateway Timeout” message.

The issues appear to differ across new and old Reddit. I typically browse on old Reddit, and I can see comments on posts but have occasionally run into the 504 errors. When browsing an Incognito Chrome window to see things on new Reddit, I can see that people have posted comments but can’t actually see what they’ve written. At the bottom, Reddit’s website shows messages that say, “We had a server error…” I’m seeing this issue when logged out on Reddit’s mobile website as well.

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

When…

Continue reading…