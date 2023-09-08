Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit can now translate posts into eight different languages when viewing them on Reddit’s iOS or Android apps or on the web while logged out, according to a post from a Reddit admin (employee). To start, posts can be translated into English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

I tried it out by looking at this post in r/France. It’s in French, but when logged out on the web, I can translate it to English by clicking the “Translate” link at the top left of the post. When logged in on the iOS app, I can see the “Translate” link, too.

Since I don’t speak French, I can’t speak to the quality of Reddit’s translation. (The admin said in a comment that the company is currently using “Google services for…

Continue reading…