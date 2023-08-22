‘Rebel Moon’ trailer: Zack Snyder’s space opera is here

The first teaser for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is here, and by the looks of it, the director is going full Star Wars.

Rebel Moon, which will be released in two parts, transports us to a galaxy ruled over by the tyrannical Mother World. This evil empire has set its sights on conquering all — even the peaceful moon colony of Veldt, all the way out at the edge of the galaxy. As the Mother World’s forces approach Veldt, it’s up to Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman with a mysterious off-Veldt past, to recruit a ragtag team of warriors from different worlds to fight the threat.

Kora’s journey won’t be easy, but judging by the teaser, it will be epic. This first trailer is chock-full of action-packed sequences, from a sword fight with a spider woman to an encounter with a majestic winged beast. Oh, and there’s a solid amount of Snyder’s signature slo-mo, so we can take in every last moment of this supersized space opera.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix Dec. 22, while Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix Apr. 19.