While I have seen how good many Palestinian Arab artists are, even here in the US, but the article talks of how oppressed these Arabs are while surrounded by 22 Arab Countries and the banner of Islam flies over 99.9% of the Middle East and North African land mass. Why would you want to remain so oppressed on such a small strip of land when your Muslim brothers and sisters control 99.9% of the Middle East and North African land mass??????????????????





Source link