Re: When will there be a response to any popular movement in the Arab world?





“When will there be a response to any popular movement in the Arab world?”

There was a response to Egyptian Spring and which brought back the military rule in Egypt to guard the Gaza prison. It is all about who will rule best for the security of Israel.

These rulers need American protection against the people they rule. This is why Sisi gets away with the massacres of Egyptians and with his military dictatorship..





