



Ramaswamy argued that by encouraging Israel’s further integration within the Middle East through diplomatic and economic ties, the need for US aid after 2028 would become unnecessary.

That would be equivalent to saying that the integration of the Belgians with the people of the Congo would serve the interests of both the Belgians and the people of the Congo.

◈ I would like to remind this man that the European Jews are a European people who have no goddamn right to be in Palestine except by the use of force.

◈ I would like to remind this man that these white people from Europe committed many horrific crimes against our people in Palestine including rapes and massacres.

◈ I would like to remind this man that 98% of the people of the Middle East are disgusted by the presence of these white people from Eastern Europe now in Palestine.

◈ The best solution for these white people in Palestine is to get them out of there and hopefully Britain would take them.





