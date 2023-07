Re: US Palestine Museum has brought the horror of the Nakba to Europe





Cool … I was in Istanbul and attended a fair

One exhibit was presented by the PLO … you walked into a smallish tent with loud drums blaring … the exhibit consisted of B & W pictures of dead arabs (presumably real) killed by the IDF / IAF

At the end … they asked donations … lol

BTW … at the same fair … there was an exhibit for Israeli agricultural products including milking machines on display with Israelis selling these machines

