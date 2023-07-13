Re: UN summer camps let kids 'just be kids' in Gaza

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN summer camps let kids 'just be kids' in GazaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 13, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest UN created this situation by its illegal Resolution 181. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden Has to be Led Across the Hall at NATO Summit and Told to Sign a Book (VIDEO) next article Woman who fled Pakistan for India to marry PUBG buddy vows to soldier on: ‘I’d rather die than return’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Russia: Turkiye should have no illusions over its EU bid Re: UN official: Israel turning Palestinian territories into ‘open-air prison’ – Middle East Monitor Re: UN official: Israel turning Palestinian territories into ‘open-air prison’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Greece expands naval defences to catch up with Turkiye Re: Thomas Friedman is one step closer to abandoning Zionism Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ