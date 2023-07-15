Re: UK: Unite union reaffirms support for Palestine and BDS

If his mama was an Ethiopian Jew, then the Jews would have
injected her with sterilization and MLK would never have been
born. He did not understand how much the European Jews hate black
people but Malcolm X did.
And an even clearer proof for me of how Jews truly regard Negroes,
I said, waswhat invariably happened wherever a Negro moved into
any white residential neighborhood that was thickly Jewish. Who
would always lead the whites’ exodus? The Jews! Generally in these
situations, some whites stay put-you just notice who they are:
they’re Irish Catholics, they’re Italians; they’re rarely ever any
Jews. And, ironically, the Jews themselves often still have
trouble being “accepted.” Saying this, I know I’ll hear
“anti-Semitic” from every direction again. Oh, yes! But truth is
truth
.