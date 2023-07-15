Re: UK: Unite union reaffirms support for Palestine and BDS





If his mama was an Ethiopian Jew, then the Jews would have

injected her with sterilization and MLK would never have been

born. He did not understand how much the European Jews hate black

people but Malcolm X did.

And an even clearer proof for me of how Jews truly regard Negroes,

I said, waswhat invariably happened wherever a Negro moved into

any white residential neighborhood that was thickly Jewish. Who

would always lead the whites’ exodus? The Jews! Generally in these

situations, some whites stay put-you just notice who they are:

they’re Irish Catholics, they’re Italians; they’re rarely ever any

Jews. And, ironically, the Jews themselves often still have

trouble being “accepted.” Saying this, I know I’ll hear

“anti-Semitic” from every direction again. Oh, yes! But truth is

truth

.





Source link