Re: UK criticises Israel over demolition of Palestine school in West Bank





The people of the UK owe the Palestinians billions of dollars for committing a crime against them by handing over the Palestinian land to a completely white people just like them. They were looking at the European Jews and the European Jews cannot be distinguished from the people of Britain, so what were the British thinking when they allowed thousands of these white Jews from Europe to enter Palestine? Arab land was kidnapped and given away to these white people from Europe who have nothing in common with the people of the Middle East because they are a European people no different than the British.





