Re: Turkiye cancelled human intelligence deal with Israel in 2010, new book reveals





It is documented that the European Jews committed many horrific

crimes against the Palestinians including: rapes, massacres,

murdering Palestinian children by hitting them on the head with

the sticks until their heads fractured open. They expelled 90% of

the indigenous population. And only two years later in 1950,

Turkey recognized the murderers and the rapists of our people.

Turkey had occupied our land for 400 years when the European Jews

came and invaded Palestine. I don’t understand how a Muslim

country, Turkey, can recognize the invaders and occupiers of

Palestine who had committed so many disgusting crimes.





