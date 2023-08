Re: This is the Egypt that the regime doesn’t want the world to see





Islam and Muslims belong to the stone age.

Muslim have been brainwashed into believing so many myths, one umma b.s.,

A religion of peace bs, conflating ashura

And the death of imam Hussain as a fight against tyranny and injustice etc etc.

Muslim s are most brainwashed religious group. One also need to look at all the Arab leaders, scum best describes tjem





Source link