Re: The scramble for the Global South: Foreign domination or self-sufficiency?





Obviously,

-1- “self-sufficiency would be better for the Global South” (Africa & the Middle East), but

“Global South” states typically Neither feed, educate, Nor provide health care for their own people.

So, perhaps

-2- It is time that “Foreign domination” adopt “Live and Let Die” policies for Africa & the Middle East,

which constantly – [a] – Export war & refugees, and – [b] – Need “Foreign” food, school, & hospital aid to survive,

so that their kings & dictators have a choice forced upon them: either Feed their own people, or Perish.





