Re: The rights of the victims in Syria will not die with the statute of limitations





Absolute Syrian hate let’s talk about how the US and others supported rebels to oust the gvt of Syria and wanted regime change or how about Turkish and US troops illegally occupying the country then when we are finished talking about that let’s talk about how the Golan Heights is still illegally under Israeli occupation before we can begin to talk about the responsibilities Pres Assad has talk about all of these. You don’t want that because according to you the Syrian gvt is principally to blame for everything i am willing to admit that crimes were committed and the people of Syria should seek justice but look no further than Ankara and Tel Aviv for war crimes also bring Erdogan and Netanyahu to the ICC for war crimes.





