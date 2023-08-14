Re: The director of the Palestinian Museum reflects on her years in charge

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The director of the Palestinian Museum reflects on her years in chargeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 14, 2023 add comment 31 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What about the Samarian/Israelite people and the Philistines? I think you mean, “the only surviving people ….” Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 12 facts about space that will rock your world next article Naperville gun dealer appeals to US Supreme Court to lift assault weapon ban The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli minister Ben-Gvir sends ‘love’ to man indicted for assaulting Palestinian – Middle East Monitor Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Re: Israel criticizes prisoner swap agreement between US, Iran Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ