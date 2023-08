You need to read more before commenting with what the presstitutes tell you. Read the article:

Interview with Zbigniew Brzezinski

…. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border, I wrote to …..

https://www.marxists.Org/history/afghanistan/archive/brzezinski/1998/interview.htm





Source link