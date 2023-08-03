Re: Syria: 1,800 public sector employees resign

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Syria: 1,800 public sector employees resignMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 3, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A country that is under sanctions and wealth being stolen by the Americans. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Snooki Reveals Whether Husband Jionni Ever Plans To Be On ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I Respect His Privacy’ (Exclusive) next article Trump campaign says DeSantis White House bid 'marred by idiocy' The author comredg you might also like Re: Ben-Gvir bans Palestinians from holding party to celebrate exam successes Re: Somalia suspends Chairwoman of National Athletics Federation Re: Ben-Gvir bans Palestinians from holding party to celebrate exam successes Re: Why are Israel and Saudi Arabia heading for normalisation, and what might stop it? Re: Danish ultranationalists continue to desecrate Quran, burning Holy Book for 3rd day in a row Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ