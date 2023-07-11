Re: Smotrich: Biden has the right to criticise, we have the right to defend ourselves





Zionism is destroying Judaism? Nothing about Zionism comes from

no other source but the old Testament. if you remember nothing

else in the Old Testament, this is enough:

Number 33:55 If you don’t force out all the people there,

they will be like pointed sticks in your eyes and thorns in your

back. They will always be trouble for you, 56 and I will treat you

as cruelly as I planned on treating them .

The last statement is a warning to the Jews that unless they did

a thorough expulsion of the indigenous population that their God

was going to get angry with them.





