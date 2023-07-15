Re: Scholz: Germany won’t deliver Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia in near future – Middle East Monitor

Germany will not deliver Eurofighter combat aircraft to Saudi
Arabia in the near future, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on
Wednesday, after a newspaper quoted a government document as
linking any such move to an end of the war in Yemen
This is a very shameless man who is using the Yemenis in order to
score a point against the government of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia
is not so much favored these days by the Europeans because it
began to think independently for Itself and because it made a
diplomatic connection with Iran which the Western countries
dislike so much. Let me remind you that this kind of discussion
between Saudi Arabia and Germany about the sale of weapons is
usually discussed in private. Germany has already made a decision
not to sell whatever it is to Saudi Arabia and it had absolutely
nothing to do with Yemen. At what point did the man think it was
the wrong thing to do to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia that he was
well aware that they were winding up murdering Yemeni children?