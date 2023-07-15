Re: Scholz: Germany won’t deliver Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia in near future – Middle East Monitor





Germany will not deliver Eurofighter combat aircraft to Saudi

Arabia in the near future, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on

Wednesday, after a newspaper quoted a government document as

linking any such move to an end of the war in Yemen

This is a very shameless man who is using the Yemenis in order to

score a point against the government of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia

is not so much favored these days by the Europeans because it

began to think independently for Itself and because it made a

diplomatic connection with Iran which the Western countries

dislike so much. Let me remind you that this kind of discussion

between Saudi Arabia and Germany about the sale of weapons is

usually discussed in private. Germany has already made a decision

not to sell whatever it is to Saudi Arabia and it had absolutely

nothing to do with Yemen. At what point did the man think it was

the wrong thing to do to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia that he was

well aware that they were winding up murdering Yemeni children?





