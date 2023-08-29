Re: Russia sends first commercial train to Saudi Arabia via Iran

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Russia sends first commercial train to Saudi Arabia via IranMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 29, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest the trains wont run on time. and they will not carry $5billion in goods annually. it’s a feint. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Machine Learning for Intelligent Database Query Optimization next article Barack & Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night At U.S Open: Photos The author comredg you might also like Re: Libya: pro-Palestine protests after foreign minister meets Israeli counterpart Re: Libya politicians call for ousting government over meeting with Israel official Re: Israel releases Palestinian minor after 9 months in prison Re: Israeli airstrike targets Aleppo airport in Syria: Reports Re: Education minister says France will ban Muslim abaya in schools Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ