Re: Police rule out racially motivated murder charge against Israel settler who killed Palestine teen





There are a couple of reasons as to why the vile JEWISH Israeli Indore murdered the Palestinian.

His crime was due to Jewish racist hatred of non-Jews as they are an obstruction to the illegal activities of the rogue, illegal JEWISH state of Israel.

His crime was also due to his JEWISH lack of morals when it comes to value human life.

His crime was also due to a perverted, immoral warped JEWISH religious attitude whereby the life of an indigenous Palestinian has no place in the mindset of such Jewish people.

Indore is a mureder but there will not be a fair and balanced trial : in JEWISH Israel there exists a legal system based upon apartheid ; one perverted legal system is used against Palestinians and another is used to soften the legal blows against JEWISH Israeli criminals such as Indore.





Source link