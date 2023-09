Yes Truly, due the massive acceptance of Antisemitism among Muslim Arab communities,

– Arab “Normalization with the Jewish State of Israel was political suicide” for Anwar Sadaat, and

– Arab “Normalization with the Jewish State of Israel would also surely be political suicide” for

any other Arab leaders that cannot suppress such violence with a military response, though

possibly the UAE & Bahrain Arab populations are more tolerant of Jews & less Antisemitic.





