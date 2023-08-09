close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: New poll shows decline in support for two-state solution amongst Palestinians, Israelis

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 10 views
no thumb


Except you’re not that bright, so that can’t be it. I means “sham”, a fake, a fraud, perhaps even shameless.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response