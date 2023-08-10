Re: Netanyahu seeks US security pact as part of Saudi normalisation deal

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu seeks US security pact as part of Saudi normalisation dealMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 10, 2023 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israeli belligerence will be it’s downfall. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Google and Universal Music Discuss Making an AI Tool to Replicate Artists’ Voices next article US Supreme Court temporarily reinstates firearm agency’s ‘ghost gun’ rule The author comredg you might also like Re: 415 prominent Jewish and Palestinian academics decry Israeli apartheid Re: Ireland: Palestine solidarity on display at funeral of Sinead O'Connor Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Re: US distances itself from reported breakthrough in Saudi-Israel talks Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ